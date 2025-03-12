© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City Today

Missouri meteorology students devastated by NOAA cuts

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Byron J. Love
Published March 12, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

For the hundreds of meteorology students at the University of Missouri, working for the National Weather Service was the dream, until the Trump administration's federal job cuts hit the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration last week. Plus: Firings at the U.S. Department of Agriculture have impacted research facilities across the Midwest.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, fired 800 employees last month. Experts are warning that cuts to the agency could have serious impacts on weather forecasts and climate research. As Harshawn Ratanpal reports, University of Missouri students are grappling with what cuts to the agency mean for their careers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has also sharply cut its workforce. Although the agency has not said just how many employees it’s laid off, employees and researchers across the Midwest have lost their jobs, including in Nebraska, Iowa, and Kansas.

Among the impacted facilities is the National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research in Peoria, Illinois. Commonly called the Ag Lab, it’s where government scientists discovered the process to mass produce penicillin. And as Harvest Public Media contributor Collin Schopp reports, current and former employees say the layoffs will cripple research efforts that help farmers.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez, Emily Younker and Gabe Rosenberg.

You can support Kansas City Today by becoming a KCUR member: kcur.org/donate

Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Byron J. Love
As an on-demand producer, I am focused on using my skills and experiences across multiple digital applications, platforms and media fields to create community focused audio, video and on-demand products for KCUR Studios. The media that I produce aims to inform, entertain and connect with the Kansas City metro area as we continue to learn from each other. Email me at byronlove@kcur.org.
