Why Missouri utility companies are monopolies

When consumers get their utility bills every month, it’s not always clear why energy costs as much as it does — and there are usually no other options. Why? The upfront investment and barriers to entry create natural energy industry monopolies. Plus: Learn why local fruits and veggies are often more expensive than produce shipped thousands of miles.

Energy companies in Missouri have been raising their prices to recoup costs of investments and the price of fuel. But unlike other goods and services, customers usually have one choice when it comes to electricity. KBIA's Harshawn Ratanpal and Jana Rose Schleis explain.

Not all local produce costs more. The price gap largely depends on the season and where someone buys groceries. But generally it’s difficult for a produce farmer in the Midwest to compete with prices offered at large grocery chains. As part of Harvest Public Media's “Food Routes” series, Rachel Cramer takes a look at the factors impacting produce prices.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. It is produced by Byron Love and KCUR Studios, and edited by Emily Younker and Madeline Fox.