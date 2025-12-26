© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Kansas City Today

The year that was in Kansas City and Jackson County

By Nomin Ujiyediin,
Luke X. Martin
Published December 26, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
2025 brought a lot of grief for governments in Kansas City, Missouri, and Jackson County: the the expensive departure of the city's highest-paid official, a property tax scandal that left the county's top lawmaker rebuked, and the Chiefs' planned move to Kansas. But there's something to look forward to, too: the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

KCUR's Missouri government and politics reporter Savannah Hawley-Bates dives into the woes that were, in a year filled with lowlights.

Contact the show at news@kcur.org. Follow KCUR on Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.

Kansas City Today is hosted by Nomin Ujiyediin. This episode was produced by Luke X. Martin and KCUR Studios, and edited by Lisa Rodriguez and Emily Younker.

Kansas City Today Kansas City Missouri (KCMO)Jackson CountyKansas City ChiefsBrian Plattkcatapublic transitFrank White Jr.property taxesrecallsWorld Cup KCWorld Cup
Nomin Ujiyediin
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, I want to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, I want you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
Luke X. Martin
As culture editor, I help you embrace what makes Kansas City fun and vibrant, whether it’s a championship sports franchise or a little-known wonder. I work with reporters to ensure KCUR stories on art, culture, and race fully reflect our diverse home so readers and listeners can take full advantage of what the metro has to offer. Email me at luke@kcur.org.
