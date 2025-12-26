The year that was in Kansas City and Jackson County

2025 brought a lot of grief for governments in Kansas City, Missouri, and Jackson County: the the expensive departure of the city's highest-paid official, a property tax scandal that left the county's top lawmaker rebuked, and the Chiefs' planned move to Kansas. But there's something to look forward to, too: the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

KCUR's Missouri government and politics reporter Savannah Hawley-Bates dives into the woes that were, in a year filled with lowlights.

