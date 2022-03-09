© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Gun owners are open to gun regulation, depending on who owns the weapon

Published March 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
rock-staar-lsmEOHMrb6k-unsplash.jpg
Rock Staar
/
Unsplash
Participants of a study led by KU professors showed that gun owners support gun rights, however, "the notion of black gun ownership is less supported amongst white gun owners than white gun ownership," Haidar-Markel said.

A University of Kansas study shows that, when threatened with a firearm, gun owners' opinions of gun regulations can change.

Firearm purchases have been at record levels in recent years, as Americans continue to battle over imposing stricter gun laws. Stereotypes of Second Amendment advocates suggest an unwillingness to budge on gun regulations, but research conducted by University of Kansas professors shows that gun owners can be swayed when presented with a firearms threat.

In the study conducted by political science professor Don Haider-Markel, gun owners and non-gun owners were shown a picture of a dark-skinned person pointing a firearm at them, resulting in some gun owners being less supportive of broad gun rights.

"I think it just overall shows you that gun attitudes are not as rigid as some people tend to think, and that there's room for movement on gun regulation," Haidar-Markel said.

Tags

Up To Date PodcastgunsGun Controlgun violenceSecond AmendmentUniversity of KansasKU
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Related Content