Gun owners are open to gun regulation, depending on who owns the weapon

Firearm purchases have been at record levels in recent years, as Americans continue to battle over imposing stricter gun laws. Stereotypes of Second Amendment advocates suggest an unwillingness to budge on gun regulations, but research conducted by University of Kansas professors shows that gun owners can be swayed when presented with a firearms threat.

In the study conducted by political science professor Don Haider-Markel, gun owners and non-gun owners were shown a picture of a dark-skinned person pointing a firearm at them, resulting in some gun owners being less supportive of broad gun rights.

"I think it just overall shows you that gun attitudes are not as rigid as some people tend to think, and that there's room for movement on gun regulation," Haidar-Markel said.

