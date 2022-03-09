U.S. Rep. Cleaver says most of Congress united on American response to Ukraine invasion

Ukraine has been fighting the invasion by Russian troops since Feb. 24. The unprovoked attack has prompted 1 million Ukrainians to flee for neighboring countries like Poland and Hungary, among others.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO), a member of the Homeland Security Committee, shared his approval of President Biden's response to the Russia-Ukraine war, saying much of the world is united in backing Ukraine. Countries around the world have imposed significant sanctions on Russia—which, over time, will destabilize Russia's economy—in an effort to de-escalate the conflict.

"We're trying to help them as much as we can, without crossing the border. Once we cross the border, we could be triggering World War III," the congressman said. "I don't want to be melodramatic, but I don't think that's much of an exaggeration."

