Racism in the Kansas City Police Department goes back decades

Current and former Black police officers and recruits assert they were subjected to racism, discrimination and unequal disciplinary actions by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

Journalists involved in a yearlong investigation of the department detailed conditions and events experienced by Black members of the force.

"Black officers maintained that there should be more black supervisors, more people they can turn to when things go awry," said Luke Nozicka, one of the reporters who wrote about it for The Star.

From 1954 to 1964, Alvin Brooks served as an officer then detective with the KCPD and in 2010 was appointed to the Board of Police Commissioners. Brooks called during the program to report similar concerns when he was involved with the department.

"I raised that issue when I was on the police department as well as an issue when I was a member of the Board of Police Commission," Brooks said. "I'm just shocked that here in 2020 that the situation has not changed."

