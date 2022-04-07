© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

It's Opening Day for Kansas City's boys in blue

Published April 7, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
John Sherman and Steve Kraske at table speaking into microphones on opening day 2022 _ZW.jpg
Zach Wilson
/
KCUR
On opening day at Kauffman Stadium, Royals owner John Sherman said the AL Central division is "very competitive" and that developing young pitchers will be key.

Despite a lockout and shortened spring training, the Royals' players, front office and workers are ready to welcome fans back to Kauffman Stadium for a season opener with no pandemic restrictions.

Up To Date took the show on the road to the Diamond Club at Kauffman Stadium.

Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman shared his thoughts on the "tough" contract negotiations that delayed spring training, the Royals roster and the idea of a downtown stadium.

Royals newcomer Sam Mellinger spoke about the difference between covering the team when he was a sports columnist and his new job as vice-president of communications for the organization.

Working behind the scenes is Scott Lichtenauer, group director of branded content and innovation. He laid out what's involved in this season's Bring Out the Blue campaign that will highlight every Royals homestand.

Out working among the fans will be Bob Stamps who begins his 50th year as part of the usher crew at Kauffman Stadium. A school teacher in Kansas City, Kansas, when he started this part-time job, Stamps continued the seasonal work into retirement. Stamps said if his health remains good, he thinks he'll be greeting fans for a few years yet.

Sports reporters analyzed the team and its outlook for the season, and explained the new device pitchers and catchers can use to communicate.

Tags

Up To Date PodcastRoyalsbaseballKansas City RoyalsMajor League BaseballsportsKansas CityKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Related Content