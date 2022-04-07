It's Opening Day for Kansas City's boys in blue

Up To Date took the show on the road to the Diamond Club at Kauffman Stadium.

Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman shared his thoughts on the "tough" contract negotiations that delayed spring training, the Royals roster and the idea of a downtown stadium.

Royals newcomer Sam Mellinger spoke about the difference between covering the team when he was a sports columnist and his new job as vice-president of communications for the organization.

Working behind the scenes is Scott Lichtenauer, group director of branded content and innovation. He laid out what's involved in this season's Bring Out the Blue campaign that will highlight every Royals homestand.

Out working among the fans will be Bob Stamps who begins his 50th year as part of the usher crew at Kauffman Stadium. A school teacher in Kansas City, Kansas, when he started this part-time job, Stamps continued the seasonal work into retirement. Stamps said if his health remains good, he thinks he'll be greeting fans for a few years yet.

Sports reporters analyzed the team and its outlook for the season, and explained the new device pitchers and catchers can use to communicate.

