© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

A district court judge rejected the Kansas congressional map. What happens next?

Published May 2, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
kansas_statehouse.jpg
File Photo
/
Kansas News Service
With midterm elections approaching later this year, new congressional maps must be confirmed before a June 10 deadline.

A district court judge in Wyandotte County rejected the congressional map drawn by the GOP-led Kansas legislature.

Many Kansans don't yet know which congressional district they will belong to come this fall's midterm elections. After the Kansas Legislature passed a new congressional map, Wyandotte County District Court Judge Bill Klapper ruled it unconstitutional, finding it was racially and politically gerrymandered. The map would split up Wyandotte County into separate districts.

Sherman Smith has been covering the Kansas redistricting battle for the Kansas Reflector. He says Kansas' 3rd congressional district — the only one in the state represented by a Democrat — has been a target for quite some time.

"We saw in 2020 before the general election. The Senate president at that time, Susan Wagle, said in a meeting down in Wichita — a public meeting of Republicans — she said, if we have a two-thirds majority in the Legislature, we can draw a map that makes it clear, makes it certain, that we send four Republicans back to Congress," Smith recalls.

Following an appeal by the state, the case now goes to the Kansas Supreme Court. Oral arguments before the court are set for May 16.

"Either the courts will uphold these maps," says Smith, "or new maps will have to be drawn and reviewed before June 10."

Tags

Up To Date Kansas RedistrictingPodcastKansas LegislatureKansas HouseKansas SenateCongress
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Related Content