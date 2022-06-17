© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
After 'trying two years' to retire, Harvesters CEO departs

Published June 17, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT
Harvesters CEO Valerie Nicholson-Watson said while growing up food meant "family and love" and the idea that some Americans didn't have that led her to want to make a difference.

After 20 years with the community food bank and nine years as president and CEO, Valerie Nicholson-Watson is retiring from Harvesters Community Food Network.

The need for food in Kansas City spiked during the pandemic, and while the number of those relying on Harvesters has gone down, Valerie Nicholson-Watson, said "the need is still high."

Nicholson-Watson who retires from Harvesters at the end of the month said "I think I've done a great job," but admits the last two years have been "trying."

Up To Date PodcastHarvestersfood pantryfoodfood insecurityretirement
