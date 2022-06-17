After 'trying two years' to retire, Harvesters CEO departs
After 20 years with the community food bank and nine years as president and CEO, Valerie Nicholson-Watson is retiring from Harvesters Community Food Network.
The need for food in Kansas City spiked during the pandemic, and while the number of those relying on Harvesters has gone down, Valerie Nicholson-Watson, said "the need is still high."
Nicholson-Watson who retires from Harvesters at the end of the month said "I think I've done a great job," but admits the last two years have been "trying."
- Valerie Nicholson-Watson, president and CEO, Harvesters Community Food Network