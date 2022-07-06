© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Seminar highlights the costly mistakes men make during divorce

Published July 6, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT
afif-kusuma-mv38TB_Ljj8-unsplash.jpg
Afif Kusuma
/
Unsplash
Data points to two periods during a marriage when divorces are most common: years 1 – 2 and years 5 – 8

Attorneys from Cordell and Cordell law firm is hosting a seminar in the Kansas City area to help men learn how to avoid potentially costly mistakes during divorces.

Almost 50 percent of all marriages in the United States will end in divorce or separation. Researchers estimate that 41% of all first marriages end in divorce

When facing the prospect of a divorce, men sometimes make rash decisions that come back to haunt them. On June 30 attorneys from the nation's premier men’s divorce law firm Cordell and Cordell brought their seminar titled “The 10 Stupidest Mistakes Men Make When Facing Divorce” to the Kansas City area.

Divorce can be a tricky process for many men to navigate, particularly fathers. However, some divorces are more successful than others. Laura Smith, lead litigator for Cordell and Cordell law firm says having a skilled divorce lawyers by your side will not only give you an advantage in your legal battle but a divorce lawyer can give you copious options.

"It can be extremely stressful, it can be extremely consuming for people," Smith said, "but again that's where having the right attorney, the right partner in that process who can let you know what those best steps are going to be. Also tips and things you can do to control that situation."

  • Laura Smith, lead litigator for Cordell and Cordell law firm

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Reginald David
Reginald David is an assistant producer with Up To Date. You can reach him at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
