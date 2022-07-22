Local groups celebrate 32nd ADA anniversary during Disability Pride Month

July is Disability Pride Month. July 26 is the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), also called Disability Independence Day. The ADA is a civil rights law that encourages accessibility by barring discrimination against people with disabilities. The anniversary recognizes the progress made to include people with disabilities, but also highlights action still needed.

The Kansas City area is home to numerous groups that advocate for and serve people with disabilities. Speakers from The Whole Person, Alphapointe and Down Syndrome Innovations joined Steve Kraske to talk celebrations on Disability Independence Day and the further accessibility improvements needed across Kansas and Missouri.

