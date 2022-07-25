Missouri Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine: 'Our politics are broken'

Valentine, based in St. Louis and heiress to the Anheuser-Busch fortune, comes from one of the wealthiest families in the country. But she is eager to point out her history as a nurse and wants to focus on issues like strengthening democracy, reproductive rights and the opioid crisis.

She joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss why she chose to run for Roy Blunt's open U.S. Senate seat, and why she believes she is the right person for the job.

