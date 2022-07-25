© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Missouri Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine: 'Our politics are broken'

Published July 25, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT
Trudy Busch Valentine is running for a U.S. Senate seat that that will soon be vacated by Roy Blunt.

A relatively late arrival to the Missouri Senate race, Trudy Busch Valentine now finds herself one of the frontrunners in the Democratic primary.

Valentine, based in St. Louis and heiress to the Anheuser-Busch fortune, comes from one of the wealthiest families in the country. But she is eager to point out her history as a nurse and wants to focus on issues like strengthening democracy, reproductive rights and the opioid crisis.

She joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss why she chose to run for Roy Blunt's open U.S. Senate seat, and why she believes she is the right person for the job.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
