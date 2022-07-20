Beyond going to the U.S. Senate, Spencer Toder's campaign mission is to actively change lives

Spencer Toder isn't focused on campaign ads or calling the wealthy asking for their support. Instead, the candidate for U.S. Senate has focused his campaign on making positive change in the lives of everyday Missourians.

"It's about sending someone to Washington who doesn't sit around talking about what they're going to do in the future, but what they're going to do right now," Toder said.

The Democratic candidate shared why he'd abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court. He also gave his take on key issues, including abortion and climate change.

