© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Beyond going to the U.S. Senate, Spencer Toder's campaign mission is to actively change lives

Published July 20, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
spencer toder IMG_1403.JPEG
Spencer Toder campaign
"When I think about what I want in a senator, I want someone who can do a lot with a little and is focusing solely on making the lives of Missourians better. So that's what we've been focused on," U.S. Senate candidate Spencer Toder told Steve Kraske.

U.S. Senate candidate Spencer Toder is taking an uncommon approach to campaigning. He shares why he thinks his actions before the primaries will appeal to voters.

Spencer Toder isn't focused on campaign ads or calling the wealthy asking for their support. Instead, the candidate for U.S. Senate has focused his campaign on making positive change in the lives of everyday Missourians.

"It's about sending someone to Washington who doesn't sit around talking about what they're going to do in the future, but what they're going to do right now," Toder said.

The Democratic candidate shared why he'd abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court. He also gave his take on key issues, including abortion and climate change.

Tags

Up To Date PodcastU.S. SenateMissouriElectionsPrimaryPrimaryvotersabortionU.S. Supreme Courtguns
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Related Content