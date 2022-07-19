© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
U.S. Senate candidate Lucas Kunce says life experience would help him serve Missourians

Published July 19, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
LucasKunce2 (5).png
Lucas Kunce Campaign
Democrat Lucas Kunce, who is running in Missouri's Senate race, believes his working class upbringing and Marine Corps experience will help him serve constituents.

Democratic candidate Lucas Kunce shares how his upbringing in a working class family and military career provide the experience Missourians will value from a U.S. Senator.

Political newcomer Lucas Kunce is skipping city and state politics, instead aiming to represent Missourians in the U.S. Senate. The Marine Corps veteran is a leading Democrat in the race to fill a seat that will be vacated by Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.

Kunce said starting in state-elected positions leads to corruption.

"The biggest problem with our system right now is that people start taking money from the wrong folks early on, and by the time they get to a certain point in their career, that's all they know," Kunce said.

Kunce shared his stance on key issues, including inflation, the Supreme Court, abortion and health care.

