© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Energy companies want to make Kansas City carbon neutral but question city's climate plan

Published August 22, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A group of five young people hold a yellow fabric banner saying "climate justice now." In the background are more people holding signs as part of a march. Other signs have slogans such as "There is no Planet B" and "Green jobs and a livable future"
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Climate protesters march on the Plaza in 2019.

By focusing on six core climate-related issues, the Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan aims to make Kansas City carbon neutral by 2040. However, energy companies say the plan limits consumer choice.

Advocates say Kansas City's efforts to pass the Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan are urgent, as experts predict temperatures in the metro could soar as high as 125 degrees over the course of the next 30 years.

The city's plan focuses on mobility; energy supply; natural systems; homes and buildings; food; and waste and materials in an effort to make Kansas City carbon neutral by 2040.

Steve Mills, general manger of Spire in Kansas City, said the energy company supports most of the plan. However, he has concerns about limitations the plan could put on the future availability of natural gas and consumer choice.

Tags

Up To Date PodcastClimate ChangeKansas Citykcmoglobal warmingnatural gasEnergygreen energysustainable energy
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Related Content