Energy companies want to make Kansas City carbon neutral but question city's climate plan

Advocates say Kansas City's efforts to pass the Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan are urgent, as experts predict temperatures in the metro could soar as high as 125 degrees over the course of the next 30 years.

The city's plan focuses on mobility; energy supply; natural systems; homes and buildings; food; and waste and materials in an effort to make Kansas City carbon neutral by 2040.

Steve Mills, general manger of Spire in Kansas City, said the energy company supports most of the plan. However, he has concerns about limitations the plan could put on the future availability of natural gas and consumer choice.

