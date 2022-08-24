© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Kansas City Chiefs great Len Dawson passes away at 87

Published August 24, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT
Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 30, 2017.
Colin E. Braley
/
AP
Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during a game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 30, 2017. He died Wednesday at the age of 87.

Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, broadcaster and Pro Football Hall of Famer died on Wednesday at the age of 87.

Known affectionately as "Lenny the Cool," Dawson was the Super Bowl MVP in 1970 when the Chiefs won their first championship in franchise history.

After his playing career, he spent over five decades as a radio and television broadcaster, later becoming just the third member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to be inducted as both a player and a broadcaster.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by Chiefs legend Bobby Bell, broadcaster Kevin Harlan and KCUR's Greg Echlin to remember the life and legacy of Len Dawson.

  • Bobby Bell, Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Kansas City Chief
  • Kevin Harlan, CBS and TNT sports broadcaster
  • Greg Echlin, KCUR sports contributor

Up To Date PodcastKansas City ChiefsfootballNFLKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
