Kansas City Chiefs great Len Dawson passes away at 87

Known affectionately as "Lenny the Cool," Dawson was the Super Bowl MVP in 1970 when the Chiefs won their first championship in franchise history.

After his playing career, he spent over five decades as a radio and television broadcaster, later becoming just the third member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame to be inducted as both a player and a broadcaster.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by Chiefs legend Bobby Bell, broadcaster Kevin Harlan and KCUR's Greg Echlin to remember the life and legacy of Len Dawson.

