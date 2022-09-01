Kansas City Police Department trains officers to de-escalate potentially violent situations

De-escalation training has become a crucial aspect of educating police officers — both for recruits and veterans on the force. But that hasn't always been the case.

"The responsibilities of the modern day police officer are so much greater," said Sgt. Ward Smith of the Kansas City Police Department's firearms training and tactics division.

"We really wanted to expand into the thought process, decision making, and expand the abilities of our people to address the varying situations they find themselves in on a regular basis," he said.

Sgt. Smith joined KCUR's Up To Date to explain how he trains officers to de-escalate potentially violent situations.

