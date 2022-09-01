© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City Police Department trains officers to de-escalate potentially violent situations

Published September 1, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT
Kansas City Police Department
Officers at the Kansas City Police Department undergo firearms and de-escalation training.

Sgt. Ward Smith of the Kansas City Police Department says de-escalation training has been a major focus for the department in recent years.

De-escalation training has become a crucial aspect of educating police officers — both for recruits and veterans on the force. But that hasn't always been the case.

"The responsibilities of the modern day police officer are so much greater," said Sgt. Ward Smith of the Kansas City Police Department's firearms training and tactics division.

"We really wanted to expand into the thought process, decision making, and expand the abilities of our people to address the varying situations they find themselves in on a regular basis," he said.

Sgt. Smith joined KCUR's Up To Date to explain how he trains officers to de-escalate potentially violent situations.

  • Sergeant Ward Smith, Kansas City Police Department firearms training and tactics division

Up To Date PodcastpoliceKansas City Police DepartmentKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
