© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Author Rinker Buck understands history by living it

Published September 21, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Rinker Buck
Dan Corjulo
/
Simon & Schuster
In his latest book, author and adventurer Rinker Buck writes about his trip down the Mississippi River.

Rinker Buck has combined history and adventure since he was a teen. His latest expedition highlighted the role of the flatboat in opening the western frontier.

Rinker Buck's first adventure was at age 15 as one half of the youngest duo to fly across America, an exploit he recounted in his book "Flight of Passage."

Now in his late 60s, Buck embarked on his latest adventure, building a river flatboat and then taking it down the Mississippi River. He explains the overlooked role of the flatboat in this country's history and what it was like piloting one on today's Big Muddy.

Tags
Up To Date PodcasthistoryMississippi RiverauthorBooksnon-fictionmemoir
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content