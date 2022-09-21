Author Rinker Buck understands history by living it

Rinker Buck's first adventure was at age 15 as one half of the youngest duo to fly across America, an exploit he recounted in his book "Flight of Passage."

Now in his late 60s, Buck embarked on his latest adventure, building a river flatboat and then taking it down the Mississippi River. He explains the overlooked role of the flatboat in this country's history and what it was like piloting one on today's Big Muddy.

