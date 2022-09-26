© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City is not very walkable. What can be done about it?

Published September 26, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT
The intersection at 31st Street and Van Brunt is one of the "cursed" intersections most hated by Kansas Citians.
Savannah Hawley
/
KCUR 89.3
The intersection of 31st Street and Van Brunt in Kansas City is an example of car dependent infrastructure that is difficult to navigate for pedestrians.

Kansas City has a reputation for being car dependent and unsafe for pedestrians. The city might have a long way to go before it becomes a truly walkable city, but people are working toward that change.

Recent reporting from The Kansas City Beacon highlighted the ways in which walkability in Kansas City is an equity issue.

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by journalist Mili Mansaray and Kansas City Councilman Eric Bunch to talk about how the city is making an effort to become safer and improve walkability, and what's being done to make pedestrian infrastructure more equitable.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s associate producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
