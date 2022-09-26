Kansas City is not very walkable. What can be done about it?
Kansas City has a reputation for being car dependent and unsafe for pedestrians. The city might have a long way to go before it becomes a truly walkable city, but people are working toward that change.
Recent reporting from The Kansas City Beacon highlighted the ways in which walkability in Kansas City is an equity issue.
KCUR's Up To Date was joined by journalist Mili Mansaray and Kansas City Councilman Eric Bunch to talk about how the city is making an effort to become safer and improve walkability, and what's being done to make pedestrian infrastructure more equitable.
- Mili Mansaray, housing, labor and infrastructure reporter for The Kansas City Beacon
- Eric Bunch, fourth district councilman in Kansas City, Mo.