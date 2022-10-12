Comic Paula Poundstone brings lessons learned from the pandemic to Kansas City
Known for her observational style, Paula Poundstone believes nature has given us humor "as a coping mechanism."
Paula Poundstone spent the pandemic in her California home with her cats (she had 16 at one point) and two dogs. In general, lockdown was a learning experience.
"One of the things I think that we learned," said Poundstone, "is how desperately we need one another. And I don't mean your best friend or your family. I mean strangers. I mean, you know, the person at the grocery store, who, you know, just says, 'Hey, how you doing?'"
- Paula Poundstone, comedian, author, podcast host, panelist on NPR's Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me!
Paula Poundstone will be at the Folly Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, at The Folly Theater, 300 West 12th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64105. For ticket information go to Upcoming Events at follytheater.org