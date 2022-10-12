© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

Comic Paula Poundstone brings lessons learned from the pandemic to Kansas City

Published October 12, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Paula-Poundstone
Shannon Greer
/
paulapoundstone.com with permission
After months at home waiting out the pandemic, Paula Poundstone is back on tour.

Known for her observational style, Paula Poundstone believes nature has given us humor "as a coping mechanism."

Paula Poundstone spent the pandemic in her California home with her cats (she had 16 at one point) and two dogs. In general, lockdown was a learning experience.

"One of the things I think that we learned," said Poundstone, "is how desperately we need one another. And I don't mean your best friend or your family. I mean strangers. I mean, you know, the person at the grocery store, who, you know, just says, 'Hey, how you doing?'"

  • Paula Poundstone, comedian, author, podcast host, panelist on NPR's Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me!

Paula Poundstone will be at the Folly Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, at The Folly Theater, 300 West 12th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64105. For ticket information go to Upcoming Events at follytheater.org

Tags
Up To Date PodcastcomedyCoronaviruspetshumorArts & Culture
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Danie Alexander
As senior producer of Up To Date, I want our listeners to hear familiar and new voices that shine light on the issues and challenges facing the myriad communities KCUR serves, and to expose our audiences to the wonderful and the creative in the Kansas City area. Just as important to me is an obligation to mentor the next generation of producers to ensure that the important conversations continue. Reach me at alexanderdk@kcur.org.
See stories by Danie Alexander
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content