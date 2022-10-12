Comic Paula Poundstone brings lessons learned from the pandemic to Kansas City

Paula Poundstone spent the pandemic in her California home with her cats (she had 16 at one point) and two dogs. In general, lockdown was a learning experience.

"One of the things I think that we learned," said Poundstone, "is how desperately we need one another. And I don't mean your best friend or your family. I mean strangers. I mean, you know, the person at the grocery store, who, you know, just says, 'Hey, how you doing?'"



Paula Poundstone, comedian, author, podcast host, panelist on NPR's Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me!