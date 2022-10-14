© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
How Stonewall Sports is uniting Kansas City's LGBTQ community through kickball

Published October 14, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT
Kickball
Eric Gay
/
AP
Kickball is one of the activities hosted by Stonewall Sports KC.

With activities like dodgeball, sand volleyball, pickleball, trivia and kickball, Stonewall Sports KC provides a place of queer inclusion for the Kansas City area.

Every Sunday, drivers passing Gillham Park in midtown Kansas City are likely to see crowds of adults in matching colored shirts and maybe a corresponding sweatband. These are the kickball teams of Stonewall Sports KC, a local chapter of the “national LGBTQ & Ally community-based, non-profit sports organization.”

The league hosts a variety of activities such as dodgeball, sand volleyball, pickleball, trivia and kickball, and donates funds to LGBTQ+ charities in the area.

While the joy of playing and giving back is one reason people join Stonewall Sports KC, the other is to provide a place of belonging for members of the Kansas City metro's queer community.

  • Jared Horman, city commissioner, Stonewall Sports KC
  • Robyn Cottin, sports director of kickball, Stonewall Sports KC
