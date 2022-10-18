© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
How the Adderall shortage is affecting people who need the drug

Published October 18, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT
The FDA says it is working to resolve the Adderall shortage with pharmaceutical companies nationwide.

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration officially declared a nationwide shortage of the prescription drug Adderall.

Demand for the drug Adderall, which helps manage symptoms of ADD and ADHD, is at an all-time high. So, as the country grapples with a national shortage, how is that affecting the growing number of people who are prescribed this medication?

KCUR's Up To Date was joined by a reporter and a professor to discuss why the shortage is happening and how soon things could get back on track.

