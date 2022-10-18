How the Adderall shortage is affecting people who need the drug
Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration officially declared a nationwide shortage of the prescription drug Adderall.
Demand for the drug Adderall, which helps manage symptoms of ADD and ADHD, is at an all-time high. So, as the country grapples with a national shortage, how is that affecting the growing number of people who are prescribed this medication?
KCUR's Up To Date was joined by a reporter and a professor to discuss why the shortage is happening and how soon things could get back on track.
- Ike Swetlitz, biotech and health journalist at Bloomberg
- David W. Goodman, M.D., assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine