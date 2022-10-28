© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

'Me vs. Us': The division between medical care and public health

Published October 28, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT
Americans spend $11,000 per person each year on health care and only $250 on public health.

In his new book "Me vs. Us: A Health Divided," Dr. Michael Stein explains how the U.S. healthcare system should prioritize the collective health.

Primary care doctor and author Michael Stein says the importance of public health has been lost in the larger narrative of individual health struggles.

In his book "Me vs. Us: A Health Divided," Stein supplies eight reasons why society's interest in the mechanics and delivery of health care overrides the collective American health.

"Public health takes care of, in its simplest forms, water, food and air," Stein said. "That is the conditions of the world around us that allow us to live well and safely and that, frankly, we don't think about."

Stein joined KCUR's Up To Date to discuss how America's individualism puts everyone's health at risk.

