Tuesday Tunes: Darrell Chism and Eddie Moore

Published November 8, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST
Darrel Chism performing at the miniBar in Kansas City, Missouri.

Meet two Kansas City artists who usually reside behind the scenes or behind their instruments, but have talents to do it all.

Music is so much more than just the words to songs. It’s the aesthetic, the personality and the beat.

Kansas City native Darrell Chism has taken a dive into every aspect of the music industry, while Texas native Eddie Moore has made Kansas City a place to display his talents.

Darrell Chism is a music producer, audio engineer and rapper. He's been doing music for almost 10 years, but didn't take it seriously until five years ago.

"I'm a producer first and then I found out I can rap a little bit," he said. "So, I said let me do both of these just because early in your career you don't have a lot of people to rap over your beat, so your like might as well do it myself," Chism said.

Chism discovered his love for producing after his brother-in-law gave him a free copy of FL STUDIO, a music production software program. He'd always been told to stop drumming on the table, and after learning how to use the software he knew making beats was something he needed to do.

Eddie Moore is a keyboardist, bandleader, producer and owner of Tribe Studios. Moore got started playing piano around the age four or five. When he talks about the early days of playing piano, he reflects on how his mom didn't really have a choice of whether to play.

"She was a vocalist, so she knew that success and music and playing piano was important," he said. "I think she looked up to Herbie Hancock and his classical background. So therefore I took classical lessons," Moore said.

Late last month, Moore released "Intuition", his first solo album after 10 years and one he's been looking forward to since the pandemic.

Eddie Moore isn't stopping at making music. He's dedicated to educating people about how to be independent musicians. At his Tribe Studios, there's an incubator offering a space for musicians to have live rehearsals, recordings and streaming sessions.

