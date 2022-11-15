© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Inflation means some Kansas City food pantries have less to offer

Published November 15, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST
061421_cm_FoodBank
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Jo Hickey, food pantry manager at Jewish Family Services, says food is the number one thing people think about when they have to make decisions about where to spend money.

Jewish Family Services’ food pantry is seeing demand for its services going up — right along with prices for many of the food items and products it supplies.

As the holiday season nears, food pantries across the Kansas City area are facing similar struggles: food prices are going up, the number of families in need has not gone down and funds are dwindling.

Zach Sellers is operations director for Jewish Family Services’ food pantries. He says the COVID-19 pandemic "really brought in a lot of government funding" — which is now disappearing. To make matters worse, usually reliable sources, like Harvesters, have limited supplies.

Sellers says about 30 turkeys arrived at JVS's Brookside pantry for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. While he's glad to have them, Sellers says that doesn't come close to meeting the needs of his clients.

"We serve about 800 families, " he said, "so it goes, it goes pretty quickly."

