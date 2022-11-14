Kansas Governor Laura Kelly just one of the women successful in the midterm election

When it comes to explaining the election results for female candidates, Donna Lent pointed to one issue that played a role: abortion. In the wake of the Dobbs decision the president of the National Women's Political Caucus said, "Women came out to register to vote."

In the four weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, 10 states saw a 35% increase in women registering to vote, Kansas among them.

"People need to pay attention to that," warned Lent, "because those issues are important to women."

