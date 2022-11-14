© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly just one of the women successful in the midterm election

Published November 14, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST
In her first attempt at state office, Jamie Johnson (above) won her race to represent District 12 of Missouri.

Kelly joins 11 other female governors as women in Kansas and Missouri won offices at local, state and federal levels.

When it comes to explaining the election results for female candidates, Donna Lent pointed to one issue that played a role: abortion. In the wake of the Dobbs decision the president of the National Women's Political Caucus said, "Women came out to register to vote."

In the four weeks following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision, 10 states saw a 35% increase in women registering to vote, Kansas among them.

"People need to pay attention to that," warned Lent, "because those issues are important to women."

  • Donna Lent, president, National Women's Political Caucus
