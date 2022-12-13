© 2022 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kcur_89.3_up_to_date.png
Up To Date

A Kansas City play explores the challenges, and comedy, of life after incarceration

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published December 13, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Actors from the performance "Clyde's" at the Unicorn Theatre. On stage: two actors smile and embrace in a hug, two male actors working in a kitchen, one woman holding a newspaper looking at the two actors embracing
Cynthia Levin
/
Courtesy of Unicorn Theatre
Cecilia Ananya (right), plays Clyde, the diner boss who hires four formerly incarcerated cooks in the Unicorn Theatre's production of "Clyde's."

Clients from First Call, an alcohol and drug prevention and recovery organization, sat down with actors from the Unicorn Theatre to help the cast of "Clyde's" gain insight into the experiences of individuals trying to rebuild their life after getting out of prison.

In "Clyde's," now playing at the Unicorn Theatre in Kansas City, the titular diner boss hires four formerly incarcerated cooks, with a plot exploring the stigma, and transportation, housing and employment issues commonly faced by people reintegrating into society.

"Thinking about these ways in which the social issues and social impact, the ways in which we can deal with that through art, I think is really one of Lynn Nottage's gifts," said Cecilia Ananya.

Clients from First Call, an alcohol and drug prevention and recovery organization in Kansas City, sat down with actors from the Unicorn Theatre to help the cast gain insight into the experiences of individuals trying to rebuild their life after incarceration.

Ananya, LaTanya Dumas, Lauryn Campos joined Up To Date to talk about how they brought these experiences to life on stage.

“Clyde's” runs through Dec. 18 at the Unicorn Theatre, 3828 Main Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111. Find tickets, showtimes and more here.

  • LaTanya Dumas, court services counselor, First Call
  • Cecilia Ananya, "Clyde's" actress, Unicorn Theatre
  • Lauryn Campos, former client, First Call
Tags
Up To Date PodcasttheatreArtArts & Cultureprisonjailsocial services
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9 a.m., my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. My email is steve@kcur.org.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
Elizabeth Ruiz is a freelance producer for KCUR’s Up To Date. Contact her at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content