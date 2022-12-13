A Kansas City play explores the challenges, and comedy, of life after incarceration

In "Clyde's," now playing at the Unicorn Theatre in Kansas City, the titular diner boss hires four formerly incarcerated cooks, with a plot exploring the stigma, and transportation, housing and employment issues commonly faced by people reintegrating into society.

"Thinking about these ways in which the social issues and social impact, the ways in which we can deal with that through art, I think is really one of Lynn Nottage's gifts," said Cecilia Ananya.

Clients from First Call, an alcohol and drug prevention and recovery organization in Kansas City, sat down with actors from the Unicorn Theatre to help the cast gain insight into the experiences of individuals trying to rebuild their life after incarceration.

Ananya, LaTanya Dumas, Lauryn Campos joined Up To Date to talk about how they brought these experiences to life on stage.

“Clyde's” runs through Dec. 18 at the Unicorn Theatre, 3828 Main Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64111. Find tickets, showtimes and more here.

