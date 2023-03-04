Food recs: Kansas City's best restaurants at the new airport and along the streetcar

Airport food is rarely a topic of conversation — at least, not a positive one. But that’s changed since the new Kansas City International Airport terminal opened earlier this week.

The concourses offer plenty of dining options from local restaurants, including Urban Cafe , Soirée Steak and Oyster House , and Poio , to name a few.

“They're kind of trying to have something for everyone at the airport, which I think is really important,” IN Kansas City Magazine columnist Jenny Vergara told Up To Date’s Brian Ellison on Friday.

For travelers who maybe aren't enthusiastic about the idea of eating at the airport, hopping on the Kansas City Streetcar is a fun and convenient way to dine out.

“It's free, and you get the opportunity to explore restaurants that you might otherwise not because of their location,” dining critic Natalie Torres Gallagher said.

Below Vergara, Torres Gallagher and Natasha Bailey, executive chef of Thelma’s Kitchen, share their go-to spots to get food along the city’s most popular public transportation routes.

Natalie Torres Gallagher, Feast Magazine and Kansas City Magazine:



Corvino — Seaweed Donuts. Everyone needs to experience the seaweed donuts with trout roe and creme fraiche before they die. It’s a bonus that their burger will satisfy you on a spiritual level, and the nightly live music features some of Kansas City’s most talented musicians.

Cafe Corazon — Churro Atole Latte. This mighty shop makes its Churro Atole Latte with organic heirloom blue corn from Wichita. The cafe's food comes from local makers: Argentine pastries and empanadas come from Pan Caliente, and other treats from Black Hole Bakery and Scratch.

Savoy at 21c — "If It's Up" cocktail. Lead bartender Alexandra Grant is doing amazing things. "If It's Up" features the house amaro blend, itself a sophisticated combination of eight different spirits. There's also a beautiful Caesar salad with crunchy brioche croutons and a wonderful creamy dressing.

Tannin — Truffle Fries. This perennial favorite has a wonderful selection of wine, great service and truffle fries that are positively addictive. Tannin is one of those places that make you feel like you're a regular, even if it's your first time.

Harry's Country Club — Cheese Curds. One of the most reliable happy hours in the city: 3-6 p.m. daily, and with a little something for everyone. Favorite happy hour items include the buffalo bites, served with house made ranch or blue cheese, and the cheese curds.

Big Mood Natural Wines is Kansas City's first natural wine shop, and a short walk from the streetcar line. They feature wines from small, family-owned and -operated farms that have a commitment to using organic or biodynamic farming practices.

Affare — poutine. Last year, Affare opened a wine bar inside its restaurant. The wine bar and parlor area has its own menu of casual dishes, mostly share-plate sized. Don't pass up the poutine, featuring a rich and velvety rahmsauce, a creamy German gravy.

Messenger Coffee Co. — croissant. I will never turn down a pastry and I am a sucker for Messenger's offerings. Their savory croissant has ham and gruyere baked into buttery, flaky dough, with whole grain mustard in the center — a lovely addition.

I will never turn down a pastry and I am a sucker for Messenger’s offerings. Their savory croissant has ham and gruyere baked into buttery, flaky dough, with whole grain mustard in the center — a lovely addition. Betty Rae’s Ice Cream — Goat Cheese, Apricots & Candied Walnuts. I love tangy flavors, so this ice cream, featuring fresh goat cheese ice cream swirled with chopped apricots and candied walnut pieces, is everything I need.

Natasha Bailey, Hungry For MO:



Ragazza — Roasted Goat Cheese . Owner Laura Norris has seen her fair share of construction these last few years, but has not let it deter her. The cheese plates are incredible, including the Roasted Goat Cheese with red sauce, crostini and oregano, and the orecchiette with Italian sausage and kale in a white wine butter sauce.

Enzo — Herb Roasted ½ Chicken. Open for lunch, dinner, brunch, and happy hour, this bar is a great place for a rustic meal. My favorite dish is served with a goat cheese and kale risotto, and pan jus. During happy hour, it's 30% off small plates.

High Hopes — The Modest Mallow. Great neighborhood ice cream shop with the cutest walk-up window. Wonderful in all seasons. The Modest Mallow has a fluffy mascarpone base with toasted pistachios, honeycomb toffee pieces and locally-made lavender marshmallows.

Boho Sway at Canary — Lemongrass Ginger Fried Chicken Wings. An upscale supper club with a chill relaxing vibe. They have a great brunch and happy hour, with excellent service and cocktails. The chicken wings are crisped to perfection and come with a yakitori dipping sauce.

Tailleur — Fried Olives. In the heart of Midtown, their menu combines classic comfort food with simple and fresh European flavors. The Fried Olives are lightly breaded and fried. The Grilled Caesar has romaine, bacon, cherry tomatoes and onions.

Cheval — cocktails. This cocktail bar and lounge has an intimate space that's wonderful for pre-dinner cocktails, a glass of wine and some small shareable plates. The "Mean Mule" has agave spirit, pear liqueur, lime, sugar and mint oil. "Flight of the Stumble Bee" has mezcal, saffron liqueur, honey, lemon and lava salt.

Enchante — Cloud Cookies. A beautiful bakery with a rustic feel, they change out their menu selections each week, adding new sweet and savory items. They also offer quiches, fresh baked biscuits, and cakes for any celebration.

A beautiful bakery with a rustic feel, they change out their menu selections each week, adding new sweet and savory items. They also offer quiches, fresh baked biscuits, and cakes for any celebration. Cafe Sofrito — Pernil. Cafe Sofrito offers catering for any special occasion. There’s the Arepa/Empanada Combo with one Queso Fresco Arepa and one Shredded Beef Empanada served with rice, beans and plantains. The Pernil sandwich has pork slow-roasted in mojo sauce paired on a crunchy baguette with shoestring potatoes and sofrito aioli, with a side of yuca fries and white cheese.

Jenny Vergara , Hungry For MO :

