Food Critics: The best dining on and around Troost Avenue in 2022

Troost Avenue has long been a dividing line between many Kansas City residents. Restaurants along this renowned corridor may be the places where that line is finally blurring.

“That’s the beauty of it. … Troost is a place that is for everyone, that will always be for everyone. We’re showing (that) through our offerings of food and how diverse they are,” Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery, told KCUR’s Up To Date host Steve Kraske on Friday.

“I see a lot of development that goes along with a lot of the social services that are in this area,” said Jill Silva, co-host of the podcast Chew Diligence. “It’s pretty exciting.”

With the Troostapalooza festival kicking off this afternoon, Goode, Silva, and Natasha Bailey and Jenny Vergara, hosts of KCUR’s Hungry For MO podcast , sought out the best food on Troost Avenue to help celebrate the diverse communities around it.

Natasha Bailey, Hungry For MO:



Niecie’s Restaurant — Biscuits & Gravy. For 37 years, this diner has served soul-food meals that are so good, they feel like a hug from Mom. It’s got amazing fried chicken, meatloaf, and a lot of great sides — not to mention the sweet potato pie.



This Black-owned cafe on a women-owned property is a coffee shop first, gathering place second, giving community members from all walks of life a place to congregate and connect. Their Caramel Chai and Dirty Chai are amazing choices. The Combine — any pizza. Located inside an old Wonder Bread factory, this spot offers wings, pizza, sandwiches, and an extensive beer, wine and cocktail list. It’s called The Combine because the owners want it to be a place where people from all sides of Kansas City can come together and enjoy a slice of pizza and each other.

Jenny Vergara, Hungry For MO:

Happy Gillis Cafe & Hangout — Bacon Date Melt. This happy little breakfast, brunch and lunch spot is the perfect place to start a tour of Troost. It’s the place to get farm-fresh food, including two types of biscuits and gravy. Their overnight oats, in seasonal flavors, are all delicious.



It may not look like they’re open (they’re in there), but, if you are craving a Philly cheesesteak, this place can scratch that itch. There is nowhere to sit, so plan on taking it to-go. They also have turkey and chicken cheesesteaks for those looking for white meat. BB’s Lawnside Blues & BBQ — Bar-B-Q Sundae. This roadhouse has stood the test of time and development, and is the place where live music, barbecue and the Big Easy collide. Get the Bar-B-Q Sundae in a jar, or try one of their big ole’ barbecue sandwiches and fries, along with an ice cold beer. Nobody leaves hungry.

Jill Silva, Chew Diligence:



Baba’s Pantry — Hummus. Chef Yahia Kamal’s business has been around for more than two decades. His hummus is by far the most popular item on the menu, the saffron lemonade is a close second. The restaurant offers a wonderful atmosphere to sit down and eat, and recently won the title of best new restaurant in Bon Appétit magazine.



Raw oysters, fried oysters, clam dip with housemade potato chips, clam chowder with saltines — this suburban seafood spot has something for everyone. Billie’s Grocery — bowls. This spot is a go-to for those looking for healthier food bowls, baked goods and amazing turmeric lattes.

Profit-with-a-purpose food enterprises on or near Troost:

