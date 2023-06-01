After Kansas City Council resolution, Troost Avenue is a step closer to becoming Truth Avenue

Troost Avenue, which was named after a slaveholding physician by the name of Benoist Troost, could be on its way to a new name: Truth Avenue.

Chris Goode, the owner of Ruby Jean's Juicery on Troost, set out last year to change the namesake of the avenue on which his business is located. Last week, the Kansas City Council unanimously advanced a resolution to direct City Manager Brian Platt to gather input from stakeholders regarding a name change.

Goode joined KCUR's Up To Date along with 3rd District City Councilwoman Melissa Robinson to discuss why they want the name changed and what steps need to be completed to make it happen.

