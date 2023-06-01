© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

After Kansas City Council resolution, Troost Avenue is a step closer to becoming Truth Avenue

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published June 1, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A mural on the south side of Ruby Jean's Juicery, owned by Chris Goode.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR
A mural on the south side of Ruby Jean's Juicery, owned by Chris Goode.

Last year, Ruby Jean's Juicery owner Chris Goode began his push to change Troost Avenue, named after a slaveholder, to Truth Avenue. Now, the Kansas City Council is taking steps toward making the name change a reality.

Troost Avenue, which was named after a slaveholding physician by the name of Benoist Troost, could be on its way to a new name: Truth Avenue.

Chris Goode, the owner of Ruby Jean's Juicery on Troost, set out last year to change the namesake of the avenue on which his business is located. Last week, the Kansas City Council unanimously advanced a resolution to direct City Manager Brian Platt to gather input from stakeholders regarding a name change.

Goode joined KCUR's Up To Date along with 3rd District City Councilwoman Melissa Robinson to discuss why they want the name changed and what steps need to be completed to make it happen.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City Missouri (KCMO)Kansas City CouncilTroost Avenuecommunity
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content