'I can't be bullied,' Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said after a veto-heavy legislative session

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed more than a dozen bills during the 2023 legislative session. Among the bills that died by the governor's pen were a Parent's Bill of Rights and a flat tax.

"I vetoed the ones that I thought would take Kansas in absolutely the wrong direction," Kelly said. "They were extreme measures that had extreme consequences, either for the state or for some people in our state."

Kelly was challenged by Republican lawmakers who intentionally combined proposals she opposed with those she championed.

"I definitely know it's not good government. It's not, it's not the way to govern," Kelly said. "I can't be bullied like that. I'm not going to give up something that's really, really important to get something."

Kelly joined Up To Date to discuss the 2023 Legislative session as well as projects she's currently trying to attract to the state.

