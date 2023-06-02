© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
'I can't be bullied,' Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said after a veto-heavy legislative session

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published June 2, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT
A woman wearing a light blue jacket gestures while talking at a microphone inside a radio studio.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly talks about the 2023 legislative session on KCUR's Up To Date on June 6, 2023.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly took on Kansas' GOP-led Legislature, vetoing more bills than any Kansas governor in nearly three decades. She shared her thoughts on the legislative session and what she's working on during the off season.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed more than a dozen bills during the 2023 legislative session. Among the bills that died by the governor's pen were a Parent's Bill of Rights and a flat tax.

"I vetoed the ones that I thought would take Kansas in absolutely the wrong direction," Kelly said. "They were extreme measures that had extreme consequences, either for the state or for some people in our state."

Kelly was challenged by Republican lawmakers who intentionally combined proposals she opposed with those she championed.

"I definitely know it's not good government. It's not, it's not the way to govern," Kelly said. "I can't be bullied like that. I'm not going to give up something that's really, really important to get something."

Kelly joined Up To Date to discuss the 2023 Legislative session as well as projects she's currently trying to attract to the state.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area's challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day's most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
