Meet the candidates for Kansas City Council's 4th District At-Large seat

On June 20, voters in Kansas City will determine who will replace Katheryn Shields as the 4th District At-Large council member: Justin Short or Crispin Rea.

Short is now a downtown resident, but he is originally from the Northland. He spent seven years working in entertainment roles on a cruise ship, and even as cruise director, before eventually coming back to Kansas City.

He has served on boards and commissions around the city, notably the Kansas City LGBTQ commission, and has earned Shields' endorsement.

"We've got some work to do in our city when it comes to building attainable housing, transportation and basic city services," Short said. "And I'm thrilled to be a a part of that journey."

Rea, who was raised east of Troost, has spent the last seven years as a prosecuting attorney for the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office working in the Special Victims Unit. He was previously elected to the Jackson County Democratic Committee and served for four years on the Kansas City School Board. He is currently also on the board of directors of multiple community organizations.

"I have experience working at City Hall and navigating the bureaucracy and the ins and outs of that building," said Rea. "But also we can overlook lived experience. I grew up in a neighborhood that was plagued by gangs, drugs and violence. And so some of our most serious issues are things that I have experienced on a very deep and intimate level."

Both candidates joined KCUR's Up to Date to discuss where they stand on the issues facing Kansas City.

Polls are open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20. KCUR put together this guide for how to vote and what to know about the candidates on Election Day.

