© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Bob Dole would have turned 100 this year. What is his legacy in Kansas and beyond?

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published July 24, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Bob Dole in front of the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. He served as chairman of the fundraising committee that raised over $190 million dollars for the memorial.
Courtesy Dole Institute of Politics
/
Bob Dole in front of the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The late Bob Dole would have turned 100 years old on July 22. We looked back on his life and legacy as a U.S. Senator, Republican presidential nominee and native Kansan.

Politically, the late former U.S. Senator Bob Dole was known for his fierce partisanship and equally determined bipartisanship. On Saturday, July 22, the influential Kansas Republican would have turned 100 years old.

University of Kansas associate professor Patrick Miller told KCUR's Up To Date that Dole was a politician who wasn't afraid to make personal attacks and engage in partisan battles, but who was also able to compromise more than many Senators today.

"He was really someone who was effective in using and supporting other senators in using things like the filibuster or holds to not just stop the Clinton political agenda, but to stop even nominations of administration officials and judges from going forward," said Miller. "But on balance, you know, he did compromise a lot and he got a lot accomplished out of that.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastDole Institute of PoliticsBob DoleGovernmentGOPRepublicansU.S. Senate
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content