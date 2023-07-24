Bob Dole would have turned 100 this year. What is his legacy in Kansas and beyond?

Politically, the late former U.S. Senator Bob Dole was known for his fierce partisanship and equally determined bipartisanship. On Saturday, July 22, the influential Kansas Republican would have turned 100 years old.

University of Kansas associate professor Patrick Miller told KCUR's Up To Date that Dole was a politician who wasn't afraid to make personal attacks and engage in partisan battles, but who was also able to compromise more than many Senators today.

"He was really someone who was effective in using and supporting other senators in using things like the filibuster or holds to not just stop the Clinton political agenda, but to stop even nominations of administration officials and judges from going forward," said Miller. "But on balance, you know, he did compromise a lot and he got a lot accomplished out of that.

