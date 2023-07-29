© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City trivia nights have become big business — and big competition

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth RuizHalle JacksonReginald David
Published July 29, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
You can find a trivia competition happening somewhere in Kansas City nearly every day of the week.
Josef Jerabek
/
Flickr
You can find a trivia competition happening somewhere in Kansas City nearly every day of the week.

Trivia has gotten so popular in Kansas City, both the casual and competitive can find a place to play any night of the week.

Trivia-lovers in the Kansas City area won't have a hard time finding places to play a round— there are games to play in the metro any night of the week.

It's more than just a way for friends to get together and test their brainpower. Businesses that host trivia nights often see a huge boost in revenue— sometimes nearly double the revenue of other nights.

Buford Logan, the trivia host at Sail Away Wine in North Kansas City, said the game is so appealing because it's both social and stimulating. There's also the desire to win, said Roland Reschke, the host at Flying Horse Taproom in Brookside.

"I think people used to say it's 'thinking while drinking,'" Reschke told KCUR's Up To Date. "I think a lot of people... [it's] just this is a way to be competitive. It's amazing when you come up with an answer at the last second."

KCUR’s Adventure email has complied a list of local trivia events in the Kansas City region. Sign up for the newsletter to discover something new to do in the region, every single week: KCUR.org/adventure.

KCUR's Dan Margolies, a crossword king and trivia enthusiast, is a fan of Trivia Blitz on Wednesdays at Flying Horse Taproom.
Arts & Life
A guide to Kansas City's best trivia for every night of the week
Grace Lotz

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas CityKansas City NorthentertainmentFood & Drink
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Halle Jackson
Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org
See stories by Halle Jackson
Reginald David
As an assistant producer on Up To Date, my goal is to amplify voices of people who serve as pioneers in their respective fields while shedding light on issues that affect underserved communities. I produce daily conversations to uplift and inspire the people of the Kansas City area to make the world a better place. You can reach me at reginalddavid@kcur.org.
See stories by Reginald David
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content