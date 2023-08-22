© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

This Kansas City nonprofit is serving free barbecue to Maui wildfire survivors

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published August 22, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT
Patrick Cieslewiitz
/
Operation BBQ Relief
Kansas City-based Operation BBQ Relief arrived in Hawaii last week to help with wildfire relief.

Since deploying to Maui, Hawaii, Kansas City-based Operation BBQ Relief has served more than 20,500 free, hot meals to relief workers, first responders and survivors impacted by the island's deadly wildfires.

Earlier this month, Operation BBQ Relief, a Kansas City-based nonprofit that serves free barbecue to communities impacted by natural disasters, deployed to Maui, Hawaii, where wildfires have claimed the lives of 115 people and destroyed large swaths of the island.

Stan Hays, co-founder and CEO of Operation BBQ Relief, told KCUR's Up To Date that their goal is to provide a sense of solace through food.

"Barbecue's comfort food, and in somebody's worst time of need, they need that comforting, they need that sort of family and the hug, and barbecue can give that," he said.

According to an Operation BBQ Relief spokesperson, volunteers have served about 20,500 hot meals since arriving in Maui on August 13.

Up To Date Podcastbarbecuefooddisaster reliefKansas Citynon-profitsWildfires
