KCATA leader Frank White III wants to make Kansas City’s public transit ‘world class’

According to Frank White III, CEO of the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, the World Cup is exactly what this city needs to improve its public transit system.

“Most people around the world are used to world class transit, right? So how do we leverage the World Cup as a way to get those investments that we think we should have had in public transit that we never got before,” White told KCUR’s Up To Date.

White said it’s imperative that the excitement around improving Kansas City’s transportation infrastructure continues beyond the 2026 event.

