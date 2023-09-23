© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Politicians are getting older. How is that affecting our politics?

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published September 23, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., smiles as he arrives to speak to reporters after a weekly caucus meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., smiles as he arrives to speak to reporters after a weekly caucus meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

According to a recent AP-NORC poll, 77% of American adults believe President Joe Biden is too old for a second term. And as public figures like Mitch McConnell and Diane Feinstein publicly experience health problems, some are calling for the next generation of politicians to be much younger.

In numerous opinion pieces circulating around the American media — including a column from the Kansas Reflector's Clay Wirestone — people are calling for younger leadership in our politics.

While some have shown concern about elected officials like President Joe Biden, Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell and California Sen. Diane Feinstein, it isn't just a national trend.

Wirestone also found that the median age of Kansas state senators is 63, while the Kansas House sits at 61. He believes having so many older politicians in control causes our governing bodies to not be representative of the people they serve.

"We look at legislative bodies, and we say, 'How are they representative of the public?' You know, how many Black members are there? How many LGBTQ members are there? How many men are there versus women? I think age just needs to be part of that conversation with all of the other things that we talk about," Wirestone explained.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastpoliticsGovernmentagingElections
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content