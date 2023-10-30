© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Meet the candidates hoping to be Lenexa's next mayor

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published October 30, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT
Julie Sayers, left, and Joe Karlin are the candidates for mayor of Lenexa. Both currently serve on the Lenexa City Council.

Lenexa is set to elect a new mayor for the first time in 20 years this November. Vying to replace him are two sitting members of the Lenexa City Council, Ward 1 councilmember Joe Karlin and Ward 4 councilmember Julie Sayers.

Since Mayor Michael Boehm was elected mayor of Lenexa in 2003, the city has changed significantly. Its population has grown by around 20,000 people, and the city has invested in a new city center.

Boehm announced earlier this year that he would not run for a sixth term. Two candidates are now in the running to succeed him: Ward 1 Councilmember Joe Karlin and Ward 4 Councilmember Julie Sayers.

Central to the race are issues of community development, property tax rates and affordable housing. Karlin said providing affordable home ownership options should be a priority for Lenexa.

"For many families, the house is the most valuable asset they have," Karlin said. "It also helps them build generational wealth."

Sayers said diversifying the housing stock through multi-family units and senior facilities is key.

"We need to continue to be clear with our development community," she said, "in our comprehensive plans and land use maps about what types of housing we want to see for the future of Lenexa."

Elections in Johnson County are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Nov. 7. Sample ballots can be viewed here.

  • Joe Karlin, Ward 1 councilmember and candidate for Lenexa mayor
  • Julie Sayers, Ward 4 councilmember and candidate for Lenexa mayor
