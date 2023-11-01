© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Growing up in the digital age: Kansas City 13-year-olds discuss the effect of social media

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published November 1, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Two 13-year-old girls sit at a table. They are looking at the camera and the one on the left is holding a phone in her hand.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Makinah Faust, left, and Shannon Crum discuss what it's like being a 13-year-old girl growing up in the digital age.

Thirteen is a pivotal age. No longer just because the hormonal and physical changes the body is undergoing, but because in today's digital age, it's the benchmark to legally be allowed to join many social media platforms. Two Kansas City 13-year-olds share their perception of social media.

Becoming a teenager is not only a milestone that comes with hormonal changes, it's the age a minor can legally create a social media profile. As newly minted teens grapple with their identity and friendships in the real world, for some, there is an added pressure caused by the digital world and the growing use of social media.

More than 90% of 13- and 14-year-old teens have a smartphone and more than half use social media, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

"There's this audience, or a perception of an audience, at all times, and it lives in this device," said Jessica Bennett, a contributing editor for The New York Times, who chronicled the life of three 13-year-olds in America.

Two Kansas City 13-year-olds share how they use their phones and the discussions they have about the effects of social media.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastTeenagerssocial mediaCell phonesmental healthNew York TimesKansas City Public SchoolsLee's Summit School District
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content