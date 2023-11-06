Kansas City voters will decide the future of the bus system with sales tax vote

Voters in Kansas City will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7 to vote on a number of ballot measures — perhaps none more consequential than Question 1.

That decision will determine whether to approve a10-year extension of the 3/8-cents sales tax that heavily supports KCATA's bus service. If approved, the tax would generate more than $400 million over the next decade; if it isn't, routes will be cut and at least 100 workers will be relieved of their duties.

Kansas City Beacon reporter Josh Merchant told KCUR that thousands of Kansas Citians rely on the service every day.

"If they lose access to that bus service," said Merchant, "they would have trouble getting to work in the morning, getting to school, taking their kids to child care, hospitals, services and doctor's appointments."

