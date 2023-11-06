© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Kansas City voters will decide the future of the bus system with sales tax vote

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published November 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A red commuter bus pulls away from a sidewalk. The sun is reflected off the windshield.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
If Question 1 on the ballot in Kansas City is not approved, the bus system's future could look grim.

Kansas City voters will decide Tuesday on whether to renew a 3/8-cents sales tax that provides 30% of the KCATA's funding. If the tax is voted down, routes will be significantly cut and at least 100 workers will be let go.

Voters in Kansas City will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 7 to vote on a number of ballot measures — perhaps none more consequential than Question 1.

That decision will determine whether to approve a10-year extension of the 3/8-cents sales tax that heavily supports KCATA's bus service. If approved, the tax would generate more than $400 million over the next decade; if it isn't, routes will be cut and at least 100 workers will be relieved of their duties.

Kansas City Beacon reporter Josh Merchant told KCUR that thousands of Kansas Citians rely on the service every day.

"If they lose access to that bus service," said Merchant, "they would have trouble getting to work in the morning, getting to school, taking their kids to child care, hospitals, services and doctor's appointments."

  • Josh Merchant, local government reporter for the Kansas City Beacon
Tags
Up To Date PodcastBallot Issuebuspublic transitkcatatransportationKansas City Missouri (KCMO)
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content