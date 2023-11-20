© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Hosting this Thanksgiving? A Kansas City butcher, chef and home cook have tips

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published November 20, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST
This photo shows Italian-style roast turkey breast in Concord, N.H. If you're not feeding a crowd for the holidays, then roasting a turkey breast could be the way to go.
Matthew Mead
/
AP
Up To Date asked local food experts and enthusiasts how to cook a delicious Thanksgiving holiday meal, big or small.

With the hopes of making your Thanksgiving even the tiniest bit easier, KCUR's Up To Date asked local food experts and enthusiasts how to cook and host a delicious holiday meal, big or small.

Organizing a Thanksgiving celebration is no small feat: There’s the preparation, the cooking, and — of course — the cleanup. Not to mention the holidays can be a challenging time for many of us.

Natasha Bailey, head chef at Thelma's Kitchen in Kansas City, says she approaches her holiday hosting with grace.

“It's a lot of preparation. It's a just a lot of interaction, you know, and that can be overwhelming for people," Bailey told KCUR's Up To Date.

Bailey suggests making as much as you can beforehand, so you're not stuck in the kitchen all day. She also encourages her guests to bring their favorite dish to the celebration: the more the merrier!

"It's four to five hours of seeing people you don't get to see often. So just enjoy them," she said. "You know, enjoy that time, share, laugh, enjoy a good meal.”

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
Claudia Brancart is an Up To Date producer for KCUR 89.3. She graduated from Pitzer College in Los Angeles where she majored in World Literature and Studio Art. You can reach her at claudiab@kcur.org.
