Hosting this Thanksgiving? A Kansas City butcher, chef and home cook have tips
With the hopes of making your Thanksgiving even the tiniest bit easier, KCUR's Up To Date asked local food experts and enthusiasts how to cook and host a delicious holiday meal, big or small.
Organizing a Thanksgiving celebration is no small feat: There’s the preparation, the cooking, and — of course — the cleanup. Not to mention the holidays can be a challenging time for many of us.
Natasha Bailey, head chef at Thelma's Kitchen in Kansas City, says she approaches her holiday hosting with grace.
“It's a lot of preparation. It's a just a lot of interaction, you know, and that can be overwhelming for people," Bailey told KCUR's Up To Date.
Bailey suggests making as much as you can beforehand, so you're not stuck in the kitchen all day. She also encourages her guests to bring their favorite dish to the celebration: the more the merrier!
"It's four to five hours of seeing people you don't get to see often. So just enjoy them," she said. "You know, enjoy that time, share, laugh, enjoy a good meal.”
- Natasha Bailey, head chef at Thelma’s Kitchen
- Lee Meisel, butcher and co-owner of Leeway Butcher
- Gabe Rosenberg, KCUR’s audience editor and home cook