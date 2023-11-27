Kansas students travel the country to build social bridges with people from different backgrounds

High school students in Lawrence and Dodge City, Kansas, have purposefully spent time building relationships with people from politically, culturally or socioeconomically different backgrounds.

Through the American Exchange Project, students spend one week in an unfamiliar town after graduation and also spend a week hosting incoming student participants.

"The whole idea is to learn a little bit more about people who share this country with us who are very different from us," said David McCullough III, the CEO and co-founder of the American Exchange Project.

