Kansas City's restaurant association gets its first Black president: Alan Kneeland

Alan Kneeland, owner of The Combine on Troost Avenue in Kansas City, becomes the first Black president of the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association this month.

Speaking to KCUR's Up To Date, Kheeland said that it is "pretty significant" to take on this important role.

"Especially in our, I believe, 106 years, it's kind of astounding that I'm having the opportunity to become the president of this association and help lead this organization," he said.

As Kansas City's restaurant industry considers how to best position itself to thrive in the coming years, Kneeland says he wants to be a part of change moving forward.

"We've had a lot of change since the pandemic," Kheeland says. "Now that things have started to settle down, there are new changes with restaurants when it comes to overall concepts and staffing. The list goes on and on."

