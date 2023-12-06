KC Soundcheck: Tech N9ne

Aaron Yates, better known as Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne, is decades into his career. And he doesn't seem to have plans to stop any time soon.

Tech N9ne released his 23rd album, "BLISS," and went on tour this year. He also welcomed a new daughter, is collaborating on a new line of Chiefs merchandise, helped award more than $5 million in scholarshipsto local students, was honored by Mayor Quinton Lucas for his contributions to Kansas City, and flipped the switch to the Plaza's holiday lights.

Oh, and he says he's already picked out new beats for his next project.

"I'm still excited when I hear a dope beat, man. It could be live instruments. It can be you know, electronic, whatever it is," Tech N9ne told KCUR's Up To Date. "If it moves me, I'm still there, man... I'm still moving, man. And I don't know when I'll slow down. I really don't know."

Most famous in Kansas City for his Chiefs hype song "Red Kingdom," Tech N9ne performs at the intersection of the underground and mainstream hip-hop scenes. Many of his tracks, and his Lee's Summit-based record label, Strange Music Inc., highlight smaller artists.

But he's also collaborated with some of hip-hop's biggest names, including Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, who credits Tech with helping him to develop his stage presence.

"I write my music to go do it live, because what's the point in doing 'Worldwide Chopper' if you can't do it live?" he said.



Tech N9ne, Kansas City rapper and co-owner of Strange Music

