Up To Date

Teachers at 3 Kansas City schools win $10,000 grants to help improve their classrooms

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published December 12, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST
Students and staff at Grace United were surprised with a $10,000 grant on Thursday morning.
Reginald David
/
BeGreat Together
Three Kansas City schools were surprised with $10,000 each last week from the local nonprofit BeGreat Together. The grant is intended to help teachers at historically underfunded public schools enhance the classroom experience.

In 2021, Ryan Rumpf, principal of Global Academy in Kansas City, was searching for a way to start a multilingual library to allow the many refugee and immigrant students at the school an opportunity to read books written in their native languages.

A $10,000 grant from the Kansas City nonprofit BeGreat Together was the answer, allowing the school to purchase hundreds of books in multiple languages, a task that Rumpf says would have likely taken two years without grant funding.

Just last week, BeGreat Together awarded $30,000 to three more Kansas City schools: Northeast High School, Center Elementary School, and Grace United Community Ministries Early Childhood Center.

Robin Smith, lead teacher at Grace United, says she was moved to tears when she learned the pre-K program received a grant to help fund classroom supplies. This was the first year that pre-K programs were eligible for a grant.

"We're always going in our pockets trying to get some things together for our students, and this couldn't have come at a better time," said Smith.

  • Avrell Stokes, executive director, BeGreat Together
  • Ryan Rumpf, principal, Global Academy
  • Robin Smith, lead teacher, Grace United Community Ministries
