Kansas City Royals already spent more than $100 million on free agents during the offseason

The Kansas City Royals are coming off one of the worst years on the field in their history, but the organization appears to be serious about improving the team moving forward.

During this offseason, the Royals have spent $105 million so far on free agents, a surprisingly high amount relative to what they've done in recent years. Among the slew of players signed are veteran starters Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo, along with a group of relievers and position players.

"I've been really, really pleasantly surprised at what they've done," Royals Review editor Matthew LaMar told KCUR.

"The Royals don't tend to spend a lot in free agency — to be fair, they haven't spent a ridiculous amount — but, I've been pleased overall at (Royals owner) John Sherman's willingness to go out and add to the payroll."

