Up To Date

Kansas City Royals already spent more than $100 million on free agents during the offseason

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published December 18, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST
A large, blue digital baseball stadium display reads "Welcome to the City. Next to it is a building with a sign that reads "Bullpen Burgers."
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
The Royals hope to replace the 50-year-old Kauffman Stadium with a new facility, but union workers there are demanding better wages when a new stadium is built.

Following a 56-106 season that placed the Royals near the bottom of Major League Baseball, the team is uncharacteristically spending serious money to improve the team.

The Kansas City Royals are coming off one of the worst years on the field in their history, but the organization appears to be serious about improving the team moving forward.

During this offseason, the Royals have spent $105 million so far on free agents, a surprisingly high amount relative to what they've done in recent years. Among the slew of players signed are veteran starters Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo, along with a group of relievers and position players.

"I've been really, really pleasantly surprised at what they've done," Royals Review editor Matthew LaMar told KCUR.

"The Royals don't tend to spend a lot in free agency — to be fair, they haven't spent a ridiculous amount — but, I've been pleased overall at (Royals owner) John Sherman's willingness to go out and add to the payroll."

Up To Date PodcastMLBKansas City Royalsbaseballsports
