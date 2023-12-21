© 2023 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Older adults in Leavenworth County face fears and bond through bucket list adventures

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published December 21, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST
Carol Page and Carolyn Anderson prepare to launch kayaks in to Lake Perry in Kansas. Through Leavenworth County's Council on Aging older adults take part in bucket list adventure series trips.
Tracy Petersen
Carol Page and Carolyn Anderson prepare to launch kayaks at Lake Perry in Kansas as part of the Leavenworth County Council on Aging's bucket list adventure series.

Leavenworth County's Council on Aging, which provides services and programs for older adults, recently established a bucket list for aging adults. People 50 years and older are saddling up for adventures that take them high above Kansas City, zipping through treetops and out on the open water.

A rebranding effort by Leavenworth County's Council on Aging is reminding older adults to "live well, age well." That includes maintaining a sense of adventure.

The Council on Aging provides services and programs such as Meals on Wheels, tax preparation and transportation services for qualifying adults. Since the implementation of BLAST, or bucket list adventure series trips, the agency's leisure and learning program has seen a notable increase in participation.

"It's not just bingo and crocheting and ukuleles for everyone," said Connie Harmon, director of Leavenworth County's Council on Aging. "We have some thrill seekers that want to hang out with us, and so, for them it's ziplining and mystery breakfast trips and snow tubing."

Friendships are created as some of the adults face their fears.

"I think these kinds of activities, too, bond people together," Harmon said. "There's a little bit of risk involved. And, you know, you got to get up your courage to go. I think there's that camaraderie of doing it together and then there's a shared memory."

  • Connie Harmon, director, Leavenworth County's Council on Aging
  • Carolyn Anderson, participant, Leavenworth County's Council on Aging
  • Carol Page, participant, Leavenworth County's Council on Aging
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Elizabeth Ruiz
As a producer for Up To Date, my goal is to inform our audience by curating interesting and important conversations with reliable sources and individuals directly affected by a topic or issue. I strive for our program to be a place that hosts impactful conversations, providing our audience with greater knowledge, intrigue, compassion and entertainment. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
