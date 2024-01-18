© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a list of school closings and delays in the Kansas City area here.
Up To Date

A Kansas City violist will compete in a prestigious national contest for Black and Latino musicians

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonJulie Denesha
Published January 18, 2024 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
CM graduate student, violist Victor Diaz was announced this week as being one of 20 exceptional Black and Latinx string players who will complete for nearly $100,000 in prizes later this month.
Park University International Center for Music
Violist Victor Diaz, a graduate student at The International Center for Music at Park University, is one of 20 exceptional Black and Latino string players who will complete for nearly $100,000 in prizes.

Park University graduate student Victor Diaz was named one of 11 senior semifinalists in this month's Sphinx Competition, hosted annually in Detroit. The top award is $50,000, but Diaz has another prize in mind: Inspiring more Hispanic kids to discover classical music.

When Victor Diaz left home in Bogota, Colombia, several years ago to study viola in Kansas City, it was his dream to enter a national music competition.

Now, Diaz is one of 20 string players selected to compete in the Sphinx Competition later this month.

The annual event held in Detroit offers young Black and Latino musicians a chance to compete under the guidance of internationally-renowned judges, and to perform with and receive mentorship from established professional musicians.

Diaz is one of 11 performers in the competition's senior division, which includes ages 18-30. The top prize is $50,000.

Though Diaz started his musical career playing the violin, he says he was intrigued by the deep, enigmatic quality of the viola.

"Usually in an orchestra or chamber music, the viola is more supportive, but the amazing solos that the violas get in the orchestra and chamber music are very, very remarkable," Diaz says. "Everybody is kind of waiting for the viola solo because it's usually very deep and very meaningful."

Diaz hopes the Sphinx Competition in particular will help a new generation of musicians see more Hispanic people in orchestras.

"For me, it's a great celebration of diversity to go and meet with people that look like me, but also are exceptional," Diaz says. "(It's) an amazing organization that helps people from different backgrounds to succeed in the classical music world."

The competition is also an excuse for Diaz to network with other young performers who share his passion for classical music.

“It’s a very good opportunity to showcase our talents," he says. "And to be able to be in this type of competitions keeps me very, very focused on practicing — really devoting my time towards getting better every day.”

When Diaz is not rehearsing, he teaches a music class in Spanish for underserved kids through the program String Sprouts Kansas City. Most of his students are second-generation Hispanic kids who attend classes with their parents.

“It's my dream to educate as much as I can,” Diaz says, “and just also making sure that they they get the same opportunities of high quality education."

The 27th Sphinx Competition takes place Jan. 24-27, 2024.

  • Victor Diaz, Park University graduate student
Tags
Up To Date International Center for MusicPark UniversityMusicclassical musicclassicalParkvilleUp to DateTalk Show
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I construct daily conversations that give our listeners context to the issues of our time. I strive to provide a platform that holds those in power accountable, while also spotlighting the voices of Kansas City’s creatives and visionaries that may otherwise go unheard. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Julie Denesha
Julie Denesha is the arts reporter for KCUR. Contact her at julie@kcur.org.
See stories by Julie Denesha
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content