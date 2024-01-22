© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City Chiefs secure another trip to the AFC Championship

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published January 22, 2024 at 4:25 PM CST
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) embrace after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, NY. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Matt Durisko/AP
For the sixth year in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs will play in a conference title game — more than any team other than the Patriots. "We can't normalize this because it's not normal," says Matt McMullen, senior team reporter for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Spectators were on edge during the third postseason matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. The lead of the game changed sides six times, when a blown field-goal attempt by Buffalo secured the victory for Kansas City.

"Every time we watch the Bills and the Chiefs go up against each other it's always one of those games where you're just on the edge of your seat," said Hayley Lewis, host for the Bleacher Report and Kansas City Sports Network.

The Bills were favored to win the divisional playoff game on Sunday night, senior team reporter Matt McMullen said, "but still the Chiefs found a way, so the resiliency of the squad is something that should be commended."

The New England Patriots are the only other NFL team with more consecutive trips to a title game.

Kansas City will go head-to-head against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in an attempt to clinch the AFC Championship title

"It's gonna be a tougher battle because I think the Bills are not as good as a team as the Ravens. So they're gonna have to step it up next week," Lewis said.

"It'll be tough, but in a lot of ways, I think this Chiefs team, you can never bet against Patrick Mahomes based on what we've seen in his career," said McMullen. "No one has more postseason experience in these playoffs that Patrick Mahomes does, and Coach Reid does."

