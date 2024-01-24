A pair of Missouri legislators from Independence want laws limiting 4-day school weeks

For parents in the Independence School District, Missouri state Rep. Robert Sauls, a Democrat, says the district's switch to a four-day week hasn't been popular.

That's why he and state Rep. Aaron McMullen, a Republican who's also from Independence, have filed bills in the Missouri General Assembly that would force voters to weigh in before school districts in towns with more than 30,000 people can shorten the school week.

The bills have some significant differences. McMullen's plan would grandfather in the four-day week in the Independence School District.

Sauls' plan would not, and Independence voters would have to vote before the district could continue using a four-day week. Sauls' bill would also incentivize districts to keep a five-day school week.

McMullen is confident that his bill could make progress this session.

"This won't be the first year that we're trying to get it through. And there's a lot more positive energy, especially on my side of the aisle for it," said McMullen. "So I'm fairly confident that we'll be able to get some meaningful legislation."

