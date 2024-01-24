© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

A pair of Missouri legislators from Independence want laws limiting 4-day school weeks

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published January 24, 2024 at 2:44 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
A woman stands at a podium in front of a school board. TV monitors above her read “ISD.” Behind her is a crowded room of people sitting.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Truman High School teacher Shelley Lauber addresses the Independence School Board on Tuesday night ahead of their vote on a four-day school week. Lauber was one of several speakers favoring the plan.

Missouri state Reps. Aaron McMullen and Robert Sauls argue that Independence School District's move to a four-day week has been unpopular. They've both filed bills that would require towns with more than 30,000 people to vote before a school district can make the switch.

For parents in the Independence School District, Missouri state Rep. Robert Sauls, a Democrat, says the district's switch to a four-day week hasn't been popular.

That's why he and state Rep. Aaron McMullen, a Republican who's also from Independence, have filed bills in the Missouri General Assembly that would force voters to weigh in before school districts in towns with more than 30,000 people can shorten the school week.

The bills have some significant differences. McMullen's plan would grandfather in the four-day week in the Independence School District.

Sauls' plan would not, and Independence voters would have to vote before the district could continue using a four-day week. Sauls' bill would also incentivize districts to keep a five-day school week.

McMullen is confident that his bill could make progress this session.

"This won't be the first year that we're trying to get it through. And there's a lot more positive energy, especially on my side of the aisle for it," said McMullen. "So I'm fairly confident that we'll be able to get some meaningful legislation."

  • Missouri state Rep. Aaron McMullen, R-Independence
  • Missouri state Rep. Robert Sauls, D-Independence
Tags
Up To Date PodcastIndependenceIndependence School DistrictschoolsMissouri governmentMissouri General Assembly
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
As an Up To Date producer, I aim to create a space for Kansas Citians to come together for curious and inspired conversations about the region we call home. I want to help find answers to big questions, shine a light on local change makers and break down complex issues people need to know about. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Support news that matters in Kansas City
KCUR serves the Kansas City region with breaking news and powerful storytelling.
Your donation helps make nonprofit journalism available for everyone.
Donate Now
Related Content